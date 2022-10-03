State secrets with enemies, says Imran Khan after PM House audio leaks

PTI Chairman Imran Khan speaks during an interview on a private television channel in Islamabad, on October 3, 2022. — YouTube/92News

PTI Chairman Imran Khan calls for questioning intelligence agencies.

Khan says secrets of the state have been "leaked to our enemies".

Ex-prime minister terms the leaks a "massive violation of security".

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan Monday said state secrets have been leaked to the country's enemies as he claimed that the security line of the Prime Minister's Office was breached.

Khan's revelation came after several audio files — involving conversations of the previous and incumbent government officials — were leaked from the Prime Minister's House.

"The secrets of the state have been leaked to our enemies. There has been a violation of the security line of the Prime Minister's Office. The security agencies must be questioned about who is responsible for this," he said during an interview with a private television channel.

Terming the leaks a "massive violation of security", the PTI chairman said the prime minister — given his position — talks about the state's secrets and now, "all those things have been leaked to our enemies".

Khan claimed that an "audio tape" of the conversations was recorded at the PM's House, adding that not only the tapes recorded during his tenure were leaked but audios of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have also been leaked.

"Our intelligence agencies should think about what they are engaging themselves in. They are making people feel threatened," he said, telling them that "political engineering" was not in their job description and that they were tasked to keep the country safe.

The former prime minister also recalled that his residence's security line was also breached and the conversation of his wife, Bushra Begum, was leaked as well — where she could be heard speaking to PTI leader Arslan Khalid.

More to follow...