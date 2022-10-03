IHC to resume contempt case hearing against Imran Khan today

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing terrorism charges, appears in court to extend pre-arrest bail, in Islamabad, Pakistan September 1, 2022. — Reuters

IHC takes up contempt case against PTI chairman today.

Bench headed by CJ Athar Minallah to begin hearing at 2:30pm.

Court to decide whether to accept Imran Khan's affidavit or not.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) is set to resume the hearing of the contempt of court case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan for his controversial remarks against a female judge at a public rally, today (Monday).

The former prime minister is facing contempt charges for his controversial remarks about Judicial Magistrate Zeba Chaudhry during a rally in Islamabad on August 20.

The court will decide whether to frame charges against Imran Khan in today's hearing after the PTI chairman submitted another response on Saturday.

A larger bench, headed by IHC Cheif Justice Athar Minallah and comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, and Justice Babar Sattar, will resume the hearing at 2:30pm.

Imran Khan avoid's tendering unconditional apology

At a hearing on September 22, Khan had surprisingly apologised before the IHC and assured the bench that he would not issue such a statement again — leading the court to delay his indictment.

However, Khan — for the third time — avoided tendering an unconditional apology in the contempt case as he submitted his response to IHC last week.

In his latest response, although mentioning that he "might have crossed a red line while making a public speech", Khan fell short of apologizing for his remarks.

He stated that he assures the court that he is willing to explain and clarify before the female judge that neither he nor his party sought any action against her, and he would "never do anything in future" that would hurt the dignity of any court and the judiciary, especially the lower judiciary.

The PTI chairman added that he is willing to take any further steps that the IHC deems necessary and that he never intended to interfere with the process of the court or impugn the dignity or independence of the judiciary.

The former chief executive said that he stands by his September 22 statement and "once again assure[s] this court that he would always abide by the afore-referred statement, in letter and spirit".

Earlier, the former premier reached the court of judge Zeba Chauhdry to personally apologise to her but she was on leave that day.