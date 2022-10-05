Meghan Markle, Prince Harry don't feel sorry for anything

 
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who met their royal relatives in September at the Queen's funeral, seem happy with their decisions and new life in California.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have achieved the most of their plans after quitting the royal jobs as they settled down in Los Angeles in their newly bought mansion.

The couple also made several lucrative deals with streaming giants and other businesses to secure their future as financially independent individuals.

Meghan and Harry do not seem to say sorry for any of their past actions as they believe they did nothing wrong.

However, some of their critics and royal commentators think they should apologise to Kate Middleton and William for their comments about them in explosive chat with Oprah Winfrey.

Some royal aides also think that Harry and Meghan "crossed a line" during their controversial interview. They also advise the couple to keep mum on untold stories about the royal family and their time with the Frim.

But, Harry and Meghan do not seem to stay quiet as they have made more deals to give voice and words to their emotions in upcoming podcast and memoir.

However, some still believe that Harry and Meghan's one good step can help bridge the gap which occurred over the past few years with the Firm.

