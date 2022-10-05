Madhuri Dixit buys a Luxury home in Mumbai worth INR 48 crore

Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Netflix film 'The Fame Game'

Versatile actress Madhuri Dixit has recently bought an apartment in Worli, Mumbai for INR 48 crore.

Zapkey.com, who has access to the document, revealed the news. The property was booked back on September 8th and is located in the Indiabulls Blu project.

The apartement Madhuri booked is located at the 53rd floor of the building and is 5,384 square feet. The building consists of seven car parking slots.

The Indiabulls website reveals that the property comes with a remarkable view of the Arabian Sea. The property also includes; swimming pool, football ground, tennis court, squash court, gym, cricket net and badminton court.

Prior in 2021, Dixit leased an apartment on the 29th floor of the Indiabulls Blu located in Worli. She leased this property for three years at rent for INR 12.5 lakh per month.

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit’s Maja Ma is currently running on Prime Video. The film also features actors: Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Simone Singh, Sheeba Chaddha and many more, reported NDTV.