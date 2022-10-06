Gen Bajwa discusses China, Afghanistan, India with US officials

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin welcoming Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the Pentagon. —Lloyd Austin/Twitter

COAS General Bajwa leaves for Pakistan after concluding week-long US trip.

Says Pakistan has been a long-standing partner of the United States.

Stresses better ties, trade and investment between Pakistan and US.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa discussed matters related to China, Afghanistan and India in his meetings with top US administration officials on his recent visit to Washington, sources told Geo News on Thursday.

The army chief left for Pakistan after concluding his week-long visit to America, where he held meetings with top US officials.

Sources said that COAS General Bajwa told the US officials that Pakistan seeks an early resolution of the Kashmir issue.

He also called for improvement in bilateral relations, trade and investment between Pakistan and US.

"Pakistan has been a long-standing partner of the United States," the sources quoted the army chief.

Long-standing Pak-US partnership continues: Pentagon



Meanwhile, General Bajwa was accorded an honour cordon by US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon.

In meeting with the COAS, Secretary Austin said that the "long-standing partnership" between the two countries continues, The News reported.

“This long-standing partnership continues today with discussions focused on opportunities to address key mutual defence interests,” the US defence department said in its press statement after Gen Bajwa’s meeting with Secretary Austin.

“This year marks the 75th anniversary of relations between the US and Pakistan. It was my pleasure to host Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to the Pentagon,” Austin said in a statement on Twitter later.

He said the two leaders discussed long-standing defense partnership and areas of mutual interest between Pakistan and US.

General Bajwa was heading delegation, diplomatic sources said, terming the visit an important one that portrayed “robust relations” between the two countries.



During the visit, the army chief met the US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman during which “matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed,” according to the ISPR.

He also attended luncheon meetings with members from Pakistani and American think tanks.