Help from global partners vital for flood relief: General Bajwa





Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa thanks the US for the flood relief assistance.

Says the assistance is vital for rescue and rehabilitation of the flood victims.

The ISPR issues a press release about the army chief's recent meetings with top US officials during the US visit.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that the assistance from “our global partners would be vital for the rescue and rehabilitation of the flood victims in Pakistan,” the military’s media wing said.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday, the army chief called on Secretary of Defence General (retd) Lloyd James Austin III, National Security Adviser Jacob Jeremiah Sullivan, and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Ruth Sherman during his visit to the United States.



The matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed during the meetings, the ISPR said.

General Bajwa thanked the US officials for their support for the flood relief in Pakistan.

Both sides agreed that Pakistan and the US had a long history of bilateral cooperation and both countries shall continue improving their economic, trade and investment ties, the ISPR statement said.

General Bajwa offered heartfelt condolence on the deaths and devastation as a result of the hurricane in Florida, the statement said. He said Pakistan fully understands the loss and pain of victims’ families as the country itself is facing drastic effects of climate change.

"Both sides had convergence on major international issues including Afghanistan and need for cooperation to avoid humanitarian crisis and improving peace and stability in the region," the statement said.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday held these scheduled meetings with senior officials of the Biden administration as he began the second leg of his US visit yesterday.

General Bajwa arrived here on September 30th and met with the UN officials in New York. Pakistani officials are tight-lipped about the visit; however, sources confirmed that the army chief had started meeting with senior US officials in Washington DC on Monday.



General Bajwa is heading a delegation that will stay in the US for another couple of days, diplomatic sources said, terming the visit an important one that portrayed “robust relations” between the two countries.



