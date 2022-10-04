Gen Bajwa begins meetings with senior officials of Biden admin: sources

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa speaks during an event in this undated photo. — AFP/File

Pakistani officials are tight-lipped about Gen Bajwa's US visit.

Sources say COAS will be in US for another couple of days.

Army chief’s visit was rescheduled at least thrice in the last year.

WASHINGTON: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday held meetings with senior officials of the Biden administration in Washington, reported The News.

The army chief had arrived in the US on Friday and met with the UN officials in New York in the first phase of his trip.

The Pakistani government officials have been tight-lipped about the visit but sources confirmed to the publication that the army chief had started meeting with senior officials in Washington DC from Monday.

Officials, who spoke to the paper on the condition of anonymity, said that Gen Bajwa will be in the US for another couple of days. They also labelled the trip as an important one that portrays the “robust relations” between the two countries.

Sources emphasised that the US-Pakistan relations were diversifying but the defence and security ties had always been stronger.

The army chief’s visit to the US was long due and was rescheduled at least thrice in the last year, the sources said, adding that the army chief will be meeting with defence and security-related officials during this trip.

The last time General Bajwa visited the US was in 2019.