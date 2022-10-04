 
pakistan
Tuesday Oct 04 2022
By
Wajid Ali Syed

Gen Bajwa begins meetings with senior officials of Biden admin: sources

By
Wajid Ali Syed

Tuesday Oct 04, 2022

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa speaks during an event in this undated photo. — AFP/File
Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa speaks during an event in this undated photo. — AFP/File

  • Pakistani officials are tight-lipped about Gen Bajwa's US visit.
  • Sources say COAS will be in US for another couple of days.
  • Army chief’s visit was rescheduled at least thrice in the last year. 

WASHINGTON: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday held meetings with senior officials of the Biden administration in Washington, reported The News.

The army chief had arrived in the US on Friday and met with the UN officials in New York in the first phase of his trip. 

The Pakistani government officials have been tight-lipped about the visit but sources confirmed to the publication that the army chief had started meeting with senior officials in Washington DC from Monday.

Officials, who spoke to the paper on the condition of anonymity, said that Gen Bajwa will be in the US for another couple of days. They also labelled the trip as an important one that portrays the “robust relations” between the two countries.

Sources emphasised that the US-Pakistan relations were diversifying but the defence and security ties had always been stronger.

The army chief’s visit to the US was long due and was rescheduled at least thrice in the last year, the sources said, adding that the army chief will be meeting with defence and security-related officials during this trip. 

The last time General Bajwa visited the US was in 2019.

More From Pakistan:

Rana Sana throws red zone gauntlet to Imran

Rana Sana throws red zone gauntlet to Imran
World can't expect Pakistan to handle flood-related devastation on its own: Mahathir Mohamad

World can't expect Pakistan to handle flood-related devastation on its own: Mahathir Mohamad
State secrets with enemies, says Imran Khan after PM House audio leaks

State secrets with enemies, says Imran Khan after PM House audio leaks
Unsatisfied PM Shehbaz refuses to launch Digital Flood Dashboard

Unsatisfied PM Shehbaz refuses to launch Digital Flood Dashboard
PTI lawmaker throws mobile at ex-AJK PM amid chaos at assembly

PTI lawmaker throws mobile at ex-AJK PM amid chaos at assembly
Sindh once again seeks postponement of LG polls citing inadequate police resources

Sindh once again seeks postponement of LG polls citing inadequate police resources
Court quashes money laundering case against Moonis Elahi

Court quashes money laundering case against Moonis Elahi
We are not taking sides in Ukraine-Russia conflict: FM Bilawal

We are not taking sides in Ukraine-Russia conflict: FM Bilawal
Fazlur Rehman calls Imran Khan 'lunatic', says he isn't 'worthy of dialogue'

Fazlur Rehman calls Imran Khan 'lunatic', says he isn't 'worthy of dialogue'
UN dramatically hikes Pakistan's aid appeal amid 'second wave of death, destruction'

UN dramatically hikes Pakistan's aid appeal amid 'second wave of death, destruction'
India's 'international terror' blames an attempt to cover up 'Safron terror': FO

India's 'international terror' blames an attempt to cover up 'Safron terror': FO

Smear campaign: Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Salman Iqbal, Arshad Sharif

Smear campaign: Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Salman Iqbal, Arshad Sharif

Latest

view all