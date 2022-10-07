Zardari 'in good health,' says personal physician

Former president Asif Ali Zardari speaks during a press conference after submitting the no-trust motion against Imran Khan on March 8, 2022. — AFP

Former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari "is in good health and will be discharged" from the hospital in a few days, his personal physician Dr Asim Hussain said on Friday.



Dr Asim is the head of the medical board responsible for Zardari's treatment. Zardari is under treatment at a private hospital in Karachi's Clifton area for an infection in one of his lungs. He was hospitalised on September 27 after his health deteriorated.

Hussain took to Twitter to repudiate the rumours circulating on different social media platforms about the PPP leader's "deteriorating health condition" in Friday's early hours. He said all such reports are fake as his patient is doing well and will be sent home in a few days.

Responding to rumors that Zardari would be transferred abroad for medical care, doctors last week stated that his health is improving and he does not need to be moved abroad.

On October 4, sources said that Zardari was examined by a team of doctors, most of whom specialize in respiratory diseases. They came from Dubai.

As per the doctors' suggestion, Zardari's diagnosis and treatment are being carried out in the right way, therefore, he does not need to be shifted abroad at the moment.

Speaking to Geo News over the phone, Dr Asim Hussain said that Zardari's health has improved as compared to the past.

"There is an infection in one of his lungs and he is under treatment for that," Dr Hussain said.

This was the second time this year that Zardari had to be admitted to a hospital. In February of this year, he was shifted to a private hospital after he fell ill.