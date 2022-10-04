 
pakistan
Tuesday Oct 04 2022
By
Kamran Razi

Asif Zardari's health improving, no need to go abroad: doctors

Tuesday Oct 04, 2022

Former president and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari lying on a bed. — Twitter
  • As per the doctors' suggestion, Zardari's diagnosis and treatment are being carried out in the right way.
  • They say he does not need to be shifted abroad at the moment.
  • "There is an infection in one of his lungs and he is under treatment for that," Dr Asim Hussain says.

KARACHI: Former president and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari's doctors have said that his health is improving, therefore, he doesn't need to be shifted abroad for treatment at the moment.

Sources privacy to the matter said that Zardari, who is admitted to a private hospital in Karachi, was examined by a team of doctors who flew in from Dubai. They added that most doctors, who are part of the team, specialise in respiratory diseases. 

As per the doctors' suggestion, Zardari's diagnosis and treatment are being carried out in the right way, therefore, he does not need to be shifted abroad at the moment.

Sources added that some of Zardari's tests were carried out today as well, while his son, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, also accompanied him.

Speaking to Geo News over the phone, Dr Asim Hussain, the head of the medical board responsible for Zardari's treatment, said that Zardari's health has improved as compared to the past.

"There is an infection in one of his lungs and he is under treatment for that," Dr Hussain said, adding that a team of doctors supervising the former president comprise highly qualified medical practitioners. 

He added that all necessary tests have been carried out, while he is also taking a stroll as per the suggestion of the doctors. 

Zardari was shifted to a private hospital in Karachi's Clifton area for admission on September 27 after his health deteriorated.

This was the second time this year that Zardari had to be admitted to a hospital.

In February of this year, he was shifted to a private hospital after he fell ill.

