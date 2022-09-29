 
pakistan
Thursday Sep 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Bakhtawar gives updates on Zardari's health condition

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 29, 2022

Bakhtawar gives updates on Zardaris health condition

Former president and PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari is experiencing some post-Covid health issues, revealed his daughter, Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari. She said her father has not been around for flood relief owing to his health condition.

Taking to Twitter late Wednesday, Zardari's elder daughter disclosed that her father suffers from some health concerns as he has been a COVID-19 patient. She said that water has reappeared in his lungs.

She added that the PPP leader had also undergone a procedure in Karachi to treat the extra water in his lungs.

Issuing updates about her father's condition, Bakhtawar said her father was not physically able to take part in the flood relief efforts. But, she said the former president has children, who are reaching the flood-hit areas and doing the relief work in his place.

In concluding the tweet, she thanked those who expressed concerns for her father through messages and prayers.

On September 27, Zardari was admitted to a private hospital in Karachi's Clifton area after his health deteriorated.

A medical team, led by Dr Asim Hussain, examined him and performed the procedure related to the lungs.

More From Pakistan:

US envoy calls on Punjab CM, agree to boost partnership in various sectors

US envoy calls on Punjab CM, agree to boost partnership in various sectors

NSC approves formation of high-level committee to investigate audio leaks

NSC approves formation of high-level committee to investigate audio leaks
Imran’s audio proves his crimes against country: Maryam

Imran’s audio proves his crimes against country: Maryam
Security tightens in several parts of Karachi

Security tightens in several parts of Karachi
After FM Bilawal, IT Minister Aminul Haque asks Meta to open office in Pakistan

After FM Bilawal, IT Minister Aminul Haque asks Meta to open office in Pakistan
Hareem Shah's husband donates casino-won money to flood victims

Hareem Shah's husband donates casino-won money to flood victims
One killed, two injured in attack on Chinese dentist's clinic in Karachi

One killed, two injured in attack on Chinese dentist's clinic in Karachi
FM Bilawal warns of consequences to Taliban isolation

FM Bilawal warns of consequences to Taliban isolation
Gen Bajwa says resurgence of terrorism not to be tolerated

Gen Bajwa says resurgence of terrorism not to be tolerated
Govt to conduct forensic audit of PM Shehbaz, Imran Khan's leaked audios: Rana Sanaullah

Govt to conduct forensic audit of PM Shehbaz, Imran Khan's leaked audios: Rana Sanaullah
Well done, I say cypher should be leaked too now: Imran Khan on alleged audio

Well done, I say cypher should be leaked too now: Imran Khan on alleged audio
Fact-check: JUI-F politician is not taking back money from flood survivors

Fact-check: JUI-F politician is not taking back money from flood survivors

Latest

view all