Friday Oct 07 2022
'Pakistan over-dependent on Babar and Rizwan,' says ex-Indian cricketer

Pakistans opening duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan during the second T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and England at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on September 22, 2022. — AFP
While comparing India and Pakistan ahead of the T20 World Cup, the Men In Blue's former batting coach Sanjay Bangar has issued a big statement.

Bangar, in conversation with an Indian media outlet, said that India have at least three to four match winners in their team, while Pakistan are completely dependent on their top-order batters — Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

"Team India has had some good games against Pakistan in the Asia Cup and what the Indian team would be weighing up is that it is a more complete team, which is a team that is not dependent on just one or two individuals," Bangar said.

"I feel, in the batting department, it's clear that Pakistan [are] over-dependent on their top order like Babar and Rizwan. Whereas the Indian team is not actually dependent on a couple of players," he said.

"There are four or five match winners and they are in their prime form, so, from a batting perspective, I feel the Indian team is in a better position," the former cricketer added.

The Men In Green's middle order has been under fire for the last few weeks, but they were immensely criticised after Pakistan lost the home series 4-3 against England.

As part of their preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup, the Babar-led side is currently in New Zealand for the tri-series — featuring Pakistan, New Zealand, and Bangladesh.

