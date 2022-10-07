 
Showbiz
Friday Oct 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi's 'Double XL' to release in November

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 07, 2022

Double XL also stars Mahat Raghavendra and Zaheer Iqbal
'Double XL' also stars Mahat Raghavendra and Zaheer Iqbal

Double XL starring Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi will now be releasing on November 4, 2022, earlier it was set to release on October 14.

Sinha shared her character poster on her Instagram handle that also revealed the new release date of the film. She captioned the post: “Meet Saira Khanna. They say she cannot be a fashion designer. They say she is too BIG for her own clothes… but guess what! Her dreams are BIGGER and she’s out to achieve them! #Double XL in CINEMAS near you on 4th Nov 2022.”

The plot of the film revolves around the life of two plus-size women; Saira Khanna (played by Sonakshi Sinha) and Rajshree Trivedi (played by Huma Qureshi). The two ladies will navigate the beauty standards set by the society.

The film is presented by T-series, Wakaoo Films and Reclining Seats Cinema and is produced by Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Bhushan Kumar, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem and Mudassar Aziz.

According to IndianExpress, Double XL also features Mahat Raghavendra and Zaheer Iqbal.  

