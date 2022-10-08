 
sports
Saturday Oct 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Tri-series: Pakistan to miss 3 bowlers in 2nd match vs New Zealand today

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 08, 2022

A collage of Pakistans pacers: Naseem Shah (Left) with Hasnain and Usman Qadir. File photo
A collage of Pakistan's pacers: Naseem Shah (Left) with Hasnain and Usman Qadir. File photo

CHRISTCHURCH: Pakistan are going to play the second match of the tri-nation Twenty20 International series in New Zealand against the hosts at the Hagley Oval stadium in Christchurch today, Geo News reported Saturday.

However, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain and Naseem Shah will not be available for today's match, according to a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Usman Qadir sustained a thumb fracture while fielding in the match against England, the board said. Accordingly, the 29-year-old bowler is rested for three weeks, which will be completed on October 16th, the PCB said.

Meanwhile, the other two bowlers, Hasnain and Naseem Shah, are suffering from a viral illness. The pacers are not available for today's match against New Zealand, said the PCB.

Pakistan earlier beat Bangladesh by 21 runs in their first match of the series at the Hagley Oval, thanks to Rizwan's amazing 50-ball 78 and fiery bowling by pacers

The world’s top-ranked T20 batsman, Rizwan scored seven fours and two sixes in a chanceless 50-ball knock.

It was the 30-year-old’s 21st half-century in the format as he keeps up his form from last month’s T20 series against England, when he hit a series-leading 316 runs.

Pakistan posted 167-5 and restricted their opponents to 146-8.

Pakistan are part of a week-long tournament that also includes hosts New Zealand and Bangladesh. The three teams are using it to prepare for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

More From Sports:

'Pakistan over-dependent on Babar and Rizwan,' says ex-Indian cricketer

'Pakistan over-dependent on Babar and Rizwan,' says ex-Indian cricketer
'Need of hour': Ramiz Raja backs PCB's decision to introduce Women's T20 League

'Need of hour': Ramiz Raja backs PCB's decision to introduce Women's T20 League
'Remarkable turnaround by girls': Urooj Mumtaz hails Pakistan team’s performance

'Remarkable turnaround by girls': Urooj Mumtaz hails Pakistan team’s performance
Tributes pour in as former WWE wrestler Sara Lee dies at 30

Tributes pour in as former WWE wrestler Sara Lee dies at 30
Indian skipper reveals reason behind loss to Pakistan in Women's Asia Cup

Indian skipper reveals reason behind loss to Pakistan in Women's Asia Cup
Shadab Khan secures joint-second position among Pakistan's highest T20I wicket-takers

Shadab Khan secures joint-second position among Pakistan's highest T20I wicket-takers
Mohammad Rizwan says trying to do what team needs after Bangladesh victory

Mohammad Rizwan says trying to do what team needs after Bangladesh victory
Women's Asia Cup: Pakistan beat India by 13 runs

Women's Asia Cup: Pakistan beat India by 13 runs
Messi says 2022 World Cup will ‘surely’ be his last

Messi says 2022 World Cup will ‘surely’ be his last
Pak vs BD: Coach Shaun Tait pleased with Pakistan's bowling in opening match

Pak vs BD: Coach Shaun Tait pleased with Pakistan's bowling in opening match
Pak vs BD: Records tumble as Mohammad Rizwan scores another 50 in T20I

Pak vs BD: Records tumble as Mohammad Rizwan scores another 50 in T20I
Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 21 runs in T20I tri-series opener

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 21 runs in T20I tri-series opener