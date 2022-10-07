 
sports
Friday Oct 07 2022
By
SDSports desk

Mohammad Rizwan says trying to do what team needs after Bangladesh victory

By
SDSports desk

Friday Oct 07, 2022

Pakistans Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during the first match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in the Twenty20 tri-series at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on October 7, 2022. — AFP
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during the first match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in the Twenty20 tri-series at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on October 7, 2022. — AFP 

CHRISTCHURCH: Pakistan's wicket-keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan said Friday he does not think about being number one on the T20I rankings but tries doing what his side needs.

Pakistan earlier today beat Bangladesh by 21 runs in their tri-nation series at the Hagley Oval, thanks to Rizwan's amazing 50-ball 78 and fiery bowling by the bowlers.

The wicket-keeper batter retained the number one spot in the T20I batting rankings by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday, as the Indian dynamic batter Suryakumar Yadav edged close to him, with only a 16 rating gap between them.

In a press conference after the opening win, Rizwan said: "I am not thinking about being number one. I am trying to fulfil what Pakistan needs. Thinking of number one and man of the match leads you to negativity."

"Suryakumar Yadav plays well, and I like the way he plays. It must be noted that top order and middle order are different things," he added.

Talking about Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2022 opener against India on October 23, Rizwan said: "India-Pakistan match is a pressure one. I try to keep things simple, and I am getting respect for that."

"As a team, we are calm about the match against India. We have played many matches in a year, but this is a World Cup match, so it is important," he said.

The Men in Green will lock horns with New Zealand in their second series clash at the same venue on Saturday (tomorrow) at 11:00 AM (PST).

The batter said he could not say anything about the match against the Kiwis, and added: "We will come and decide according to the conditions. Every match can have different and difficult conditions, so you have to forget what happened before."

More From Sports:

Women's Asia Cup: Pakistan beat India by 13 runs

Women's Asia Cup: Pakistan beat India by 13 runs
Messi says 2022 World Cup will ‘surely’ be his last

Messi says 2022 World Cup will ‘surely’ be his last
Pak vs BD: Coach Shaun Tait pleased with Pakistan's bowling in opening match

Pak vs BD: Coach Shaun Tait pleased with Pakistan's bowling in opening match
Pak vs BD: Records tumble as Mohammad Rizwan scores another 50 in T20I

Pak vs BD: Records tumble as Mohammad Rizwan scores another 50 in T20I
Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 21 runs in T20I tri-series opener

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 21 runs in T20I tri-series opener
In a landmark move, PCB presents Pakistan's first-ever franchise cricket league for women

In a landmark move, PCB presents Pakistan's first-ever franchise cricket league for women
Calm before the storm? Here is what Shaheen Shah Afridi is hinting at

Calm before the storm? Here is what Shaheen Shah Afridi is hinting at
Women's Asia Cup: Thailand beat Pakistan in big upset

Women's Asia Cup: Thailand beat Pakistan in big upset
Former captain stresses Shoaib Malik's need in Pakistan team

Former captain stresses Shoaib Malik's need in Pakistan team
India bowlers must start delivering in final overs: Rahul Dravid

India bowlers must start delivering in final overs: Rahul Dravid
Shadab Khan backs Babar Azam's leadership ahead of T20 World Cup

Shadab Khan backs Babar Azam's leadership ahead of T20 World Cup
Sensational commentary style rejuvenates tape-ball cricket in Pakistan

Sensational commentary style rejuvenates tape-ball cricket in Pakistan