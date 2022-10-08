 
Saturday Oct 08 2022
Will Shaheen Afridi play in T20 World Cup 2022?

Saturday Oct 08, 2022

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. — AFP/File 

Ramiz Raja, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), shared an update about pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi's fitness and whether he will be part of the mega T20 World Cup event. 

Speaking during a TV programme, Raja said that he has talked to Shaheen and he is feeling 110% fit to play in the World Cup.

"Shaheen will be fully fit before the World Cup. He has told me that he is feeling much better now. The doctors also sent his video and he is 90% fit now," said the PCB chairman. 

During the interview, Raja said that the pacer also plans to play practice matches ahead of the Pakistan and India face-off in the event — which is scheduled to take place on October 23. 

"Knee injuries can be critical at times and if Shaheen does not feel completely better, then the management will not take the risk of including him in the squad," he added. 

What happened to Shaheen

The pacer suffered from Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle in July and was advised four to six weeks of rest by the body's medical advisory committee and independent specialists following the latest scans and reports.

