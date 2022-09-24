One step closer: Watch Shaheen Shah Afridi start bowling

Pakistan's star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi — who is currently undergoing rehabilitation in London due to a knee injury — has started bowling, it emerged Saturday.



The youngster shared a video from a practice session in London to give his fans an update on the progress of his recovery as they eagerly wait to see him back on the field.

"Your success belongs to Allah, not your mindset," he captioned the video.

Cricket fans missed some furious spells of bowling from the Pakistani cricket sensation as he was ruled out of ODI series against Netherlands, Asia Cup 2022 and remained not totally fit to join the squad in the ongoing home series against England.

However, Shaheen's rehabilitation is in full swing so that he could be declared fit to join the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to begin this October.

What happened to Shaheen

The pacer suffered from Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle in July and was advised four to six weeks of rest by the body's medical advisory committee and independent specialists following the latest scans and reports.

PCL injuries commonly occur with knee damage, including injuries to the nerves and blood vessels. These are usually a result of serious knee trauma and should be seen by a specialist promptly.

The young cricket sensation is expected to return for the tri-nation series in New Zealand and T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia scheduled for October-November.