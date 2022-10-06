Calm before the storm? Here is what Shaheen Shah Afridi is hinting at

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. — Twitter

Pakistan's pace bowling sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi — who is currently undergoing rehabilitation due to a knee injury — has shared a brand new picture on Twitter and he has something to tell his fans.



The cricket fans missed some furious spells of bowling from the young pacer cricket sensation as he was ruled out of the ODI series against the Netherlands, Asia Cup 2022, and remained not totally fit to join the squad in the recently concluded home series against England.

However, Shaheen seems positive about being declared fit to join the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, scheduled to begin this October.

He captioned the picture:

"Calm before the storm", with a cricket emoji.

The youngster looked strong and fit standing at a picturesque site. He paired a white T-shirt with black trousers, with a sweatshirt tied to his waist. He also complimented his look with a pair of aviator shades.

Though fans will not be able to see him in the tri-nation series starting tomorrow in New Zealand, Shaheen's rehabilitation is in full swing and he is most likely to be seen in action in the T20 World Cup after full recovery.

What happened to Shaheen

The pacer suffered from Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle in July and was advised four to six weeks of rest by the body's medical advisory committee and independent specialists following the latest scans and reports.

PCL injuries commonly occur with knee damage, including injuries to the nerves and blood vessels. These are usually a result of serious knee trauma and should be seen by a specialist promptly.

The young cricket sensation is expected to return for the tri-nation series in New Zealand and T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia scheduled for October-November.