 
amazing
Saturday Oct 08 2022
By
AFP

Pink diamond sells for nearly $58 million in Hong Kong

By
AFP

Saturday Oct 08, 2022

The stone is the second-largest pink diamond to be sold at auction.— AFP
The stone is the second-largest pink diamond to be sold at auction.— AFP

A rare pink diamond has sold in Hong Kong for nearly $58 million, setting a record for price per carat paid at auction for any diamond or gemstone, according to Sotheby's.

The 11.15-carat Williamson Pink Star on Friday fetched HK$453.2 million ($57.7 million), the second-highest price paid at auction for any jewel, Sotheby's added.

The winning bid, by an undisclosed buyer from Boca Raton, Florida, was more than twice the estimated $21 million sale price.

The stone was the second-largest pink diamond to be sold at auction. Pink diamonds are the rarest of the precious gems and the most in-demand on the global market.

The world record for a pink diamond was set in 2017, when a stone known as the CTF Pink Star was sold in Hong Kong for $71.2 million.

Friday's sale "not only attests to the resilient demand for top quality diamonds in Asia, but a heightened awareness of the great scarcity of pink diamonds", said Wenhao Yu, chairman of jewellery and watches at Sotheby's Asia.

The Williamson Pink Star was named after two other pink diamonds: the record-setting CTF Pink Star and the Williamson Stone, a 23.6-carat diamond given as a wedding present to Queen Elizabeth II in 1947.

Tobias Kormind, managing director of UK jewel retailer 77 Diamonds, said the "astounding" sale proved high-quality diamonds could still fetch major prices in a shaky economy.

"Hard assets such as world-class diamonds have a history of performing well even in times of instability," he said.

More From Amazing:

Study shows the pandemic changed people's personality

Study shows the pandemic changed people's personality

This 12-year-old is believed to be youngest university-going student

This 12-year-old is believed to be youngest university-going student
Four sisters with highest combined age of 389 years set Guinness World Record

Four sisters with highest combined age of 389 years set Guinness World Record
Hot gas bubble spotted spinning around Milky Way black hole

Hot gas bubble spotted spinning around Milky Way black hole
WATCH: Bear barges in store to steal candies

WATCH: Bear barges in store to steal candies

The ants go marching one by one — 20 quadrillion of them

The ants go marching one by one — 20 quadrillion of them
WATCH: Man 'moon-walking' upside down underwater takes internet by storm

WATCH: Man 'moon-walking' upside down underwater takes internet by storm
The Saudi who married 53 times to find ‘peace and stability’

The Saudi who married 53 times to find ‘peace and stability’
WATCH: Greek stylist gives quickest haircut in just 47 seconds, sets world record

WATCH: Greek stylist gives quickest haircut in just 47 seconds, sets world record
Small dinosaur fit for the living room to be sold at Paris auction

Small dinosaur fit for the living room to be sold at Paris auction
'Curse and benefit': Meet woman who can smell Parkinson’s disease

'Curse and benefit': Meet woman who can smell Parkinson’s disease
Pet owners excited with app that translates cat meows to English phrases

Pet owners excited with app that translates cat meows to English phrases