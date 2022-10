Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. — APP/File

RAWALPINDI: A special judicial magistrate on Saturday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, which is considered a tit-for-tat move by the Punjab government after two PTI leaders were taken into custody by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).



A spokesperson of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab said that it issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for the PML-N leader after he failed to appear in an inquiry.

More to follow...