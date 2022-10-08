 
pakistan
Saturday Oct 08 2022
By
Shahid Hussain

Court grants FIA two-day remand of PTI's Hamid Zaman in prohibitted funding case

By
Shahid Hussain

Saturday Oct 08, 2022

PTIs senior leader Hamid Zaman. — Twitter/File
PTI's senior leader Hamid Zaman. — Twitter/File
  • Court granted FIA Zaman's physical remand for two days.
  • PTI's founding members was arrested from his office in Lahore.
  • Court has directed IO to submit probe's progress report on October 10.

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday was granted two-day physical remand of PTI's senior leader Hamid Zaman in a case related to prohibited funding by a district and sessions court in Lahore.

Ahead of today’s hearing, the FIA produced Zaman before the court of Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk for the charges against him. The FIA pleaded with the court to grant the agency the PTI leader's 14-day physical remand.

FIA prosecutor Munim Bashir Chaudhry said: “The remand is required to complete the investigation.”

The court, however, granted the FIA a two-day physical remand of Zaman and directed the investigation officer to submit a progress report on the probe on October 10.

“As per the record, Hamid Zaman is suspected of receiving prohibited funding,” remarked the judge.

A day earlier, the FIA took PTI’s founding member Zaman into custody from his office in Lahore in the foreign funding case.

Hamid Zaman taken into 'protective custody’

A day earlier, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said that PTI Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan Niazi and another key leader of the party, Zaman, had been arrested in the prohibited funding case after they failed to appear before the Federal Investigation Agency.

“PTI member Hamid Zaman has been also taken into protective custody,” he said.

The FIA had registered a case against Zaman, a trustee of the Insaf Trust, over prohibited party funding. He was arrested from his office on Waris Road, Lahore.

It has been reported that in 2013, Zaman was the secretary of Insaf Trust, which received $625,000 in its accounts. Moreover, the party’s welfare organisation did not meet the rules and regulations.

However, this information could not be verified by independent sources.

Zaman had contested elections from Islamabad on a PTI ticket. He is the chairman of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association Punjab, North Zone. He is also the co-owner of a famous clothing brand.

More From Pakistan:

Ex-PM Imran Khan's helicopter makes emergency landing in Pindi

Ex-PM Imran Khan's helicopter makes emergency landing in Pindi
Institution’s neutrality hurting one man: Khawaja Asif

Institution’s neutrality hurting one man: Khawaja Asif
Fake news about Zardari's health being spread on social media: PPP leader

Fake news about Zardari's health being spread on social media: PPP leader
Rana Sanaullah's non-bailable arrest warrant issued

Rana Sanaullah's non-bailable arrest warrant issued

Mobile services suspended in parts of Karachi

Mobile services suspended in parts of Karachi
New audio leak confirms Imran Khan's involvement in horse trading: PM Shehbaz

New audio leak confirms Imran Khan's involvement in horse trading: PM Shehbaz
Oct 8 earthquake: Victim reunites with family after 17 years

Oct 8 earthquake: Victim reunites with family after 17 years

Don’t get distracted by fake news, political wrangling, COAS Bajwa tells cadets at PMA Kakul

Don’t get distracted by fake news, political wrangling, COAS Bajwa tells cadets at PMA Kakul
Eight Sheikhupura men stabbed to death in sleep

Eight Sheikhupura men stabbed to death in sleep
GB minister abducted by armed men returns home

GB minister abducted by armed men returns home
Punjab-Centre row over Lahore CCPO continues

Punjab-Centre row over Lahore CCPO continues
Govt lists down 814 social media activists involved in propaganda against institutions

Govt lists down 814 social media activists involved in propaganda against institutions