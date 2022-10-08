What did Imran Khan say about Haris Rauf?

Former prime minister Imran Khan (L) and fast bowler Haris Rauf. — Instagram/AFP

Cricket great and former prime minister Imran Khan Saturday lavished praises on pacer Haris Rauf and said he is an “excellent bowler”.



The 1992 World Cup-winning captain, engaged with children in Adiala village after his helicopter made an emergency landing at Dera Ismail Khan while en route to Bani Gala.

Khan, during the conversation, inquired about their favourite cricketers and also asked them for their opinions about some of his personal favourites.

During the exchange, Khan praised Rauf for his fast bowling.

“Haris Rauf is an excellent bowler,” the PTI chief can be heard saying.

When he asked about wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, somebody from the crowd complained about his slow batting approach.

“Rizwan plays a lot of balls. He scores 50 of 45 balls,” the man could be heard complaining to the former captain.

Khan’s helicopter made an emergency due to a technical issue. Following this, he was seen interacting with the locals while waiting for his car.