Sunday Oct 09 2022
Manoj Bajpayee to play lead actor in a courtroom drama next

Sunday Oct 09, 2022

Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man' became an award-winning series

Actor Manoj Bajpayee will be playing the lead role in his next courtroom drama film. 

Bajpayee spilled beans about his next project, said: “When Vinod Bhanushali and Suparn S Varma told me about the story, I was fascinated and immediately agreed to be a part of this beautiful script. The courtroom drama will enthrall and intrigue the audience that Apoorv Karki will create, and we are excited as we start shoot today. I am sure this film is something people will remember for a really long time.”

The film will be helmed by Vinod Bhanushali’s Studios Limited, Zee Studios and Suparn S Varma. Fillmaker Apoorv Singh Karki, known for OTT shows Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd, Flames and Aspirants, will be making his feature debut with this film.

Manoj Bajpayee will be reuniting with Suparn S Varma after the award-winning series The Family Man.

Director Karki also revealed the reason of choosing this film. He said: “This film has everything on point that attracted me towards it. A good story, solid cast, strong producers backing it.”

“The scripts demanded a calm and assertive actor like Manoj sir to lead the film and we are glad to have him on board. This is definitely an unmissable opportunity for me.”

As per IndianExpress, the film will most likely be released in 2023. 

