Sunday Oct 09 2022
Ranveer Singh, Shaquille O’Neal shake a leg on 'Khalibali': See video

Sunday Oct 09, 2022

Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt
The Gullyboy actor Ranveer Singh and basketball player Shaquille O’Neal shakes a leg on the famous song Khalibali.

Singh shared the video on his Instagram and wrote: “Big Man x Bad Man! The collab you didn’t know you needed! Here's Shaq doing Khalibali! Yes. You read that right! Shaq-a-bibi! @shaq.”

The video immediately gained massive attention not only by fans but also by numerous Bollywood celebrities.

Varun Dhawan wrote: “The shaq attack.” Whereas Vishal Dadlani commented: “Hahahahahahaha MASSIVE! Literally!”

Ahana Kumra wrote: “Oh my god” followed by fire emoticons. While, Chitrangada Singh commented: “Hooopin it!!”

Earlier in 2021, the Gunday actor has been made the brand ambassador of NBA for India. He is true sport lover and is often spotted at major NBA events taking place all over the world.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s directorial film Cirkus. He also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline. The film is directed by Karan Johar and features Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra in lead roles, reported IndianExpress.  

