Sunday Oct 09 2022
WATCH: Indian pacer Siraj argues with umpire in second ODI against South Africa

Sunday Oct 09, 2022

Indias Mohammed Siraj celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africas captain Keshav Maharaj (not pictured) during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and South Africa at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) stadium in Ranchi on October 9, 2022. — AFP
India's Mohammed Siraj celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa's captain Keshav Maharaj (not pictured) during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and South Africa at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) stadium in Ranchi on October 9, 2022. — AFP

RANCHI: Spearheading the Indian attack, Mohammed Siraj argued with the umpire during the second ODI between India and South Africa in Ranchi.

Siraj finished his ten overs quota with three wickets while conceding just 38 runs. With the help of his phenomenal bowling Men in Blue managed to restrict South Africa to 278/7 in 50 overs after the visitors opted to bat first.

One of the highlights of the event was in the 48th over of the South Africa innings when Siraj was seen arguing with the umpire after he conceded four runs as overthrows.

After beating South Africa's stand-in skipper for the clash Keshav Maharaj Indian wicketkeeper Sanju Samson tossed the ball towards Siraj. However, the pacer took most by surprise as he threw the ball towards the non-striker's end, which looked like an attempt to run out David Miller.

The umpire awarded South Africa four runs in the form of overthrows as the ball missed the stumps by whiskers and raced towards the boundary. However, Siraj was not very happy with the decision and was seen registering a protest with the umpire.

He was soon joined by close-in fielder Shreyas Iyer as the umpire remained firm with his decision.

The on-air commentators were also heard discussing if there was confusion, assuming the ball to be dead. However, they quickly quipped that had the ball hit the stumps the fielders would have appealed for a run-out as Miller was standing outside his crease.

Later India registered a seven-wicket win over South Africa to keep the series alive.

Watch what happened here:


