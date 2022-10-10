Radhika Apte reveals 'Shor' team spread rumours about her and Tusshar Kapoor dating

Radhika Apte revealed in a recent interview that the team of her 2011 film Shor in the City spread rumours about her dating Tusshar Kapoor for the promotion of the film, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Radhika said that the people responsible for the promotion of Shor in the City spread rumours about her dating life. Those rumours only got strengthened when Ekta Kapoor made some controversial comments about Radhika during her and Tusshar Kapoor's appearance on Koffee With Karan.

Radhika told Mashable India, "Saibo became a huge hit so they called me back for promotions. Then they only spread some link-up rumours about me and Tusshar. It obviously wasn't true. I didn't know (about the promotion tactic)."

She further added, "Initially, I was very entertained, because I got an article that I was apparently in Goa celebrating Valentine's Day with Tusshar Kapoor, and I was studying for my exams in London."

Shor in the City was released in 2011 in which Radhika Apte featured alongside Tusshar Kapoor.