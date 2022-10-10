 
Showbiz
Rashmika Mandanna opens up on her relationship with Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna cleared the air regarding her relationship with Vijay Deverakonda in a recent interview. Rashmika addressed rumours of them dating saying that they are 'close friends', as reported by Hindustan Times.

Rashmika said that Vijay has always been there for her in her tough times and is a very close friend of hers. She also revealed that she sees edits of them on social media and finds them cute.

Rashmika told News18, " I see what is happening on social media, like watch a few videos and find it very cute, but Vijay and I don’t really sit and discuss."

She further added, "I have always known and I am very close to Vijay, which is why if I feel like asking about anything in the industry, I go and ask him. He is always there (for me). We are really close friends and we share and discuss things."

Meanwhile, Rashmika was last seen in Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta on the work front.

