 
sports
Tuesday Oct 11 2022
By
SDSports desk

Sania Mirza looks drop dead gorgeous in new desi look

By
SDSports desk

Tuesday Oct 11, 2022

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza. — Instagram
Indian tennis player Sania Mirza. — Instagram 

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who keeps her fans and followers engaged with her pictures and videos, has once again turned heads around with her gorgeous look. 

Taking to Instagram, Sania shared a transition video in which she could be seen getting all dolled up. 

In the video, the tennis player can be seen lipsyncing a famous Sri Lanka song "Manike Mage Hithe". 

In the video, the player wore a desi outfit. The purple dress had silver embroidery on it that she paired with minimalistic silver earrings and bangles. 

Sania wore smokey eyeshadow and nude pink lipstick with her hair tied in a ponytail to complete the look. 

The video garnered over 50,000 likes and many compliments. 

"You looking gorgeous," wrote a user. 

"Absolutely awesome," commented another. 

"You are absolutely delightful Sania!" wrote one of the users. 

