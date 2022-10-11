 
T20 World Cup: When will Shaheen Afridi join national squad?

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi. — Reuters/File
CHRISTCHURCH: Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi will join the national squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022 in Brisbane as per schedule on Saturday (October 15).

Confirming the news, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that the decision has been taken after the star player underwent his rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the PCB Medical Advisory Committee.

"I am super excited at the prospect of rejoining the national side for the T20 World Cup and playing my part in the campaign. It has been a difficult period for me to be away from the game and the team I love the most, and not be part of some gruelling and exciting matches," Afridi said.

He will be available for selection for the October 17 and 19 warm-up matches against England and Afghanistan during which his match fitness will be assessed by the team management.

Afridi shared that he has been bowling six to eight overs trouble-free for the past 10 days with full run-up and pace. 

"While I have enjoyed bowling and batting in the nets, nothing can replace the feel of a match environment and I can’t wait to be in that setting.

“It has been a rigorous and challenging rehabilitation programme, but I have thoroughly enjoyed it. To be honest, I am feeling fitter than ever before and can’t wait to wear the playing kit," he added.

Meanwhile, opener Fakhar Zaman, who is one of the three travelling reserves for the T20 World Cup, will also travel to Brisbane with Afridi and National High-Performance Centre coach Umar Rashid. 

Fakhar will complete his rehabilitation under the supervision of PCB’s Chief Medical Officer and team doctor Dr Najeebullah Soomro, following which a decision on his participation if required, will be made.

