Tuesday Oct 11 2022
DG ISPR among 12 major generals promoted to lieutenant general rank

Tuesday Oct 11, 2022

Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar speaks during a press conference. — ISPR/File
  • Inter-Services Public Relations announces promotions. 
  • DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar promoted to Lt Gen.
  • Maj Gen Inam Haider Malik, Maj Gen Ahsan Gulrez also promoted.

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced Tuesday that 12 major generals of the Pakistan Army had been promoted to the rank of lieutenant general.

In a statement, the military's media wing mentioned that Director-General ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar was also among the military officials who were promoted.

Apart from Maj Gen Iftikhar, Maj Gen Inam Haider Malik, Major General Fayyaz Hussain Shah, Major General Nauman Zakria, and Major General Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, have also been promoted.

Maj Gen Ayman Bilal Safdar, Maj Gen Ahsan Gulrez, Maj Gen Syed Aamer Raza, Maj Gen Shahid Imtiaz, Maj Gen Muhammad Munir Afsar, Maj Gen Yousaf Jamal, Maj Gen Kashif Nazir have also been promoted.

