Tuesday Oct 11 2022
Amitabh Bachchan receives birthday greetings from fans with placards and cakes

Tuesday Oct 11, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 80th birthday today
Amitabh Bachchan, on his birthday, received tremendous love from fans as they wished the veteran in a unique way. 

Big B has turned 80 today, so his fans gathered around his Jalsa bungalow with cakes and placards.

Fans stood in front of the house with Bachchan’s posters in hand, while some dressed up in his characters and entertained people. They also made a statue of the Piku actor.

On the other hand, Amitabh’s notable films like: Don and Abhimaan are screened in the cinema halls today on his special day as a tribute to him.

One of the prominent sources of India PinkVilla, shared a video from outside Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa Bungalow.

Meanwhile, many prominent Bollywood personalities namely: Shanaya Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Ananya Panday, Shweta Bachchan, Abhishek visited cinema halls and became a part of the celebrations.

Big B made his Bollywood debut with the film Saat Hindustani in 1969. He last appeared in Ayan Mukerji’s super hit film Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

According to PinkVilla, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in film Uunchai, The Intern and Project K.

