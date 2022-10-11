Shikhar Dhawan to play cameo in Sonakshi Sinha's 'Double XL'

'Double XL' is set to release on November 4, 2022

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan will be appearing for a cameo in the film Double XL starring Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi.

Huma shared the pictures on Instagram where the two of them could be seen dancing hand-in-hand. The actress wore a dark pink-coloured dress with silver jewellery whereas, Shikhar opted for a black and white tuxedo with a bow. The due looked absolutely amazing together.

Qureshi captioned the pictures: “Cat is out of the bag. Finally @shikhardofficial @DoubleXL @alisona @iamzahero @mahatofficial.”

Previously, Dhawan spoke about his appearance in this film. He added: “As an athlete playing for the nation, life is always very hectic. One of my favourite pastimes is to watch good entertaining films. When this opportunity came to me and I heard the story, it made a deep impact on me.



“This is a lovely message for the whole society, and I hope a lot of young girls and boys will keep pursuing their dreams no matter what.”

Film Double XL will focus on the life of two plus-sized ladies who will navigate the beauty standard set by the society.

As per IndiaToday, the film features Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra in the lead roles, and is slated to release on November 4, 2022.