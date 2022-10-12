Amitabh Bachchan writes an emotional 'thank you' note for fans on his 80th birthday

Big B's fans celebrated his 80th birthday like a festival

Yesterday on October 11th, versatile actor Amitabh Bachchan turned 80 years old and his fans celebrated his birthday in a unique way.

His fans gathered around his Jalsa bungalow with Placards and cakes. Some of them dressed up as Amitabh’s famous characters and entertained others. While a few of them made his statue as a tribute to him.

Bachchan got moved with the fans gesture therefore he penned down a thank you note for them.

He wrote: “..and another 365.. and another begins.. as do many other begins.. beginnings are required.. they provide ends.. and ends need love and grace and care to be accomplished…”

“It is impossible for me to even attempt what your love and affection means to me.. so I fold my hands and pray for all in the spirit of generous gratitude.. my love as ever.., wrote Big B.”

The Piku actor’s birthday was celebrated all across India like a festival. He received birthday greetings from his fans, Bollywood friends and even from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan have The Intern, Uunchai and Project K in the pipeline, reported PinkVilla.