 
Showbiz
Wednesday Oct 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi's 'Double XL': Trailer out now

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 12, 2022

Double XL to clash with Phone Bhoot at the box office on November 4, 2022
'Double XL' to clash with 'Phone Bhoot' at the box office on November 4, 2022

Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha’s most-anticipated film Double XL' s trailer has been released today.

Sinha shared the trailer on her Instagram handle with the caption: “Rajshri and Saira are hungry to turn their dreams into reality. Get ready to be a part of their journey. #DoubleXL trailer out now.”

See trailer:

The story of the film is going to revolve around the topic of body shaming. The duo meets with barricades in their lives but eventually they figure out a way to deal with them.

Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi will be starring in the movie along with Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra.

Double XL is directed by Satram Ramani and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film is slated to release at the box office on November 4th, 2022.

As per IndiaToday, the film will be clashing at the theatres with Katrina Kaif’s film Phone Bhoot.

More From Showbiz:

Amitabh Bachchan writes an emotional 'thank you' note for fans on his 80th birthday

Amitabh Bachchan writes an emotional 'thank you' note for fans on his 80th birthday
Janhvi Kapoor drops first look from her next project 'Mili'

Janhvi Kapoor drops first look from her next project 'Mili'
India's Oscar entry 'Chhello Show' actor Rahul Koli dies of cancer at 15

India's Oscar entry 'Chhello Show' actor Rahul Koli dies of cancer at 15
Natasa Stankovic writes a birthday wish for Hardik Pandya with a cute family video

Natasa Stankovic writes a birthday wish for Hardik Pandya with a cute family video
Rakul Preet Singh reveals why celebs hide their dating life

Rakul Preet Singh reveals why celebs hide their dating life
Siddhant Chaturvedi wants to retire for this season after working with Deepika, Katrina, Alia

Siddhant Chaturvedi wants to retire for this season after working with Deepika, Katrina, Alia
Janhvi Kapoor says no one can match her mom Sridevi's stardom

Janhvi Kapoor says no one can match her mom Sridevi's stardom
Rajkummar Rao believes OTT 'will be a parallel industry with theatres'

Rajkummar Rao believes OTT 'will be a parallel industry with theatres'
Javed Akhtar praises Amitabh Bachchan's personality, says 'it is very difficult to step in his shoes'

Javed Akhtar praises Amitabh Bachchan's personality, says 'it is very difficult to step in his shoes'
Madhuri Dixit grooves to Ali Zafar's song 'Sun Re Sajaniya'

Madhuri Dixit grooves to Ali Zafar's song 'Sun Re Sajaniya'
Saim Sadiq's 'Joyland': Teaser comes out tomorrow

Saim Sadiq's 'Joyland': Teaser comes out tomorrow
Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday: Take a look at his upcoming projects

Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday: Take a look at his upcoming projects