 
Showbiz
Wednesday Oct 12 2022
By
Web Desk

The Legend of Maula Jatt: A Glimpse into the premiere night

Bilal Lashari’s The Legend of Maula Jatt is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow 13th October.

The film had its premiere show today in Lahore where the glamorous Mahira Khan made her appearance, looking absolutely stunning in a pink shimmery dress. She had a million dollar smile on her face.

Moreover, the heartthrob of Pakistan and one of the significant actor from the movie Fawad Khan also blessed the event with his appearance. He wore a dark green shalwar kurta with a coat.

Khan appeared at the premiere with his wife Sadaf Fawad Khan who also looked absolutely gorgeous in a black dress.

Other cast members were also present at the premiere including:

 Humaima Malik 

Gohar Rasheed

Faris Shafi:

Lahore hosted a star-studded premiere show of The Legend of Maula Jatt.

