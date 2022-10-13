Saeed Ghani apologizes to Karachiites over his remarks

Some elements in city are intentionally involved in wrongdoing, says Ghani.

Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani apologized to Karachiites for his statement which said that “people of Karachi exaggerate their issues,” Geo News reported.



During a press conference early Wednesday, Saeed Ghani said that the people of Karachi exaggerate their issues and blame them for the issues being faced by the city.

The minister said that the citizens of Karachi exaggerate their problems by 100 times while talking about them.

Criticising the citizens, Ghani said that Karachi is the only city in the world where people themselves block the sewage lines, puncture the water connection and destroy the street lights.

“I apologise if the impression created that I am holding people of Karachi responsible for city issues,” after a strong backlash Saeed Ghani clarified his statement while talking on the Geo News programme Aaj Shahzaib Khanzada Kay Saath.

“I didn’t talk about the whole city, I was talking about some elements present in the city, who are intentionally involved in wrongdoing,” he added.

Saeed Ghani further said that people who visit Karachi from abroad and meet him often tell him that the condition of Karachi is not as bad as depicted on TV.

Street crimes in Karachi skyrocket in 2022

The statement of the minister comes as more than 56,500 cases of street crimes have been reported in Karachi during the current year.

Over 19,000 mobile phones were snatched from citizens, while 104 cars were forcefully taken and 1,383 bikes were stolen.

Around 35,000 citizens were deprived of their motorbikes during various incidents in the city.

On the other hand, at least 56 people have lost their lives while resisting street criminals and 269 were injured as a result.

Around 303 cases of house robberies have been reported in Karachi.

"Karachiites their own enemies"

Earlier, Karachi police chief Jawed Alam Odho in a similar way, instead of taking responsibility, said that Karachiites are their own enemies.

Karachi police chief remarked that the people of the city are their "own enemies", the businessmen engage in hue and cry, spread sensation, and then say that there is no investment in the city.