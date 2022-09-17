Karachiites their own enemies, says city police chief on rising crime rate

Karachi police chief Jawed Alam Odho speaks to journalists at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industries in Karachi, on September 17, 2022. — Screengrab via Geo News

Karachi police chief refuses to take responsibility for rising crime.

Jawed Alam Odho says "more crime in Lahore than in Karachi".

He says crime rate infact has reduced in city.

People are worried sick about the rising crime rate in Karachi, with several citizens falling prey to robbers every day, but the city police chief thinks that the situation is not as bad as it is being made out to be.

Karachi police chief Jawed Alam Odho Friday, in a media talk at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI), denied that crime was rising in the metropolis.

The city’s top cop visited the KCCI, where he heard about the reservations and problems traders were facing and assured them of full cooperation in solving them.

Renowned industrialist Zubair Motiwala, in his address during the police chief's visit, questioned the law enforcement agency's (LEA) role in the city.



He said that people are being robbed in the metropolis and raised objections over the performance of 108 station house officers (SHOs). "Tell us, do you want to close Karachi? Should we not do business?"

In response, the Karachi police chief remarked that the people of the city are their "own enemies", the businessmen engage in hue and cry, spread sensation, and then say that there is no investment in the city.

He said there is more crime in Lahore and other cities, but the people of Karachi are kicking themselves in the gut.

Odho said that according to the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee's (CPLC) data, crime incidents had reduced in Karachi, as last year 18,000 vehicles were snatched or stolen, but this year the number was 13,000.

He stressed that the Safe City plan was the need of the city, and if the flood victims were not controlled, the problems would increase.

The city's police chief suggested that business communities should promote command and control centres.

He informed the traders that the police had installed camera systems in many places, which had improved the situation.