Queen Camilla wants Harry and Meghan to attend coronation

Queen Consort Camilla is very keen for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend King Charles coronation in May next year, according to an expert.

Talking to ET Online, Katie Nicholl said

Camilla is hoping Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will make an appearance at King Charles' coronation.

She said that their attendance could put an end to ongoing rifts amongst the Royal Family.

Nicholl said: "There is still that issue of the familial rift, that rupture at the heart of the House of Windsor, and of course, a lot of people are wondering if Harry and Megan and their family will come over for the coronation and whether that will finally signal some thawing of the rift that people had hoped might have taken place over the Queen's funeral."

The royal expert added that Camilla is "very keen" for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to attend the event.