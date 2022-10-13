 
Showbiz
Thursday Oct 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Ayushmann Khurrana credits Kishore Kumar for 'Dream Girl 2'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 13, 2022

The original Dream Girl was released back in 2019
The original 'Dream Girl' was released back in 2019

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals that he took inspiration from the late legendary singer Kishore Kumar for Dream Girl 2.

The Article 15 actor stated: “I have been listening to Kishore Da’s wonderful track Aake Seedhi Lagi Dil Pe on loop since I have been shooting for Dream Girl 2. His voice is magical and he has effortlessly rendered both male and female voices for this song. It has helped me with massive inspiration.”

Today’s Kishore Kumar death anniversary, therefore Ayushmann on this day revealed: “Kishore Kumar was multi-talented and as an artist, I draw inspiration from him at every juncture. He has been mu guru and his work inspires me to push boundaries and explore unchartered territories.”

Dream Girl 2 is a sequel to the original Dream Girl released in 2019. The film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and features prominent actors namely: Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadhav, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Asrani, Seema Pahwa and many more.

The Vicky Donor actor, in the movie, plays the roles of a cross-gender, whose female voice impersonation grab attention all over India.

As per PinkVilla, the film will be hitting the theatres on June 29, 2023.

More From Showbiz:

Shekhar Ravjiani on 'Pathaan's' music: 'It's definitely gonna blow up!

Shekhar Ravjiani on 'Pathaan's' music: 'It's definitely gonna blow up!
Mahira Khan looked drop dead gorgeous at the premier of 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'

Mahira Khan looked drop dead gorgeous at the premier of 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'
Nora Fatehi faces backlash after saying Brad Pitt slid into her DMs

Nora Fatehi faces backlash after saying Brad Pitt slid into her DMs
‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’: Delving into Bilal Lashari’s complex characters

‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’: Delving into Bilal Lashari’s complex characters

Ranveer Singh says he wants to be like Amitabh Bachchan

Ranveer Singh says he wants to be like Amitabh Bachchan
Deepika Padukone says people thought her depression was a promotion stunt

Deepika Padukone says people thought her depression was a promotion stunt
Kriti Sanon's mother Geeta Sanon says her students call her

Kriti Sanon's mother Geeta Sanon says her students call her "Kriti's mom" now
The Legend of Maula Jatt: A Glimpse into the premiere night

The Legend of Maula Jatt: A Glimpse into the premiere night
'The Legend of Maula Jatt': Mahira Khan declares 'Mukkho is all about LOVE'

'The Legend of Maula Jatt': Mahira Khan declares 'Mukkho is all about LOVE'
Katrina Kaif talks about her married life: 'It's been really beautiful'

Katrina Kaif talks about her married life: 'It's been really beautiful'
Deepika Padukone breaks silence over separation rumours with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone breaks silence over separation rumours with Ranveer Singh

Khoosat Films drops official teaser of 'Joyland'

Khoosat Films drops official teaser of 'Joyland'