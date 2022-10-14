Mohammad Rizwan overtakes Suryakumar Yadav as highest T20I scorer in 2022

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during the Twenty20 tri-series cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on October 13, 2022. —AFP

CHRISTCHURCH: Star Pakistani batter Mohammad Rizwan added another feather to his cap Friday when he became the highest T20I scorer in 2022, surpassing India’s Suryakumar Yadav.



The Indian batter has scored 801 runs in 23 innings while Rizwan overtook him when he scored the 15th run against New Zealand in the tri-series final today.

Rizwan achieved the feat in his 18th innings of the year.

The Pakistani batter was the highest T20I scorer in the previous year. He scored 1,326 runs in 26 innings and was declared ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year.