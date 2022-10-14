 
pakistan
Friday Oct 14 2022
By
Web Desk

PML-N demands action against man threatening to kill Maryam Nawaz

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 14, 2022

Man threatening PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz. — Twitter/screengrab
Man threatening PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz. — Twitter/screengrab 

An emotionally charged man on Thursday threatened to PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, if PTI Chairman Imran Khan was arrested illegally.

The video which was posted on Twitter showed a person saying that he had told his family that he would not spare Maryam if Khan was illegally arrested

The man in the video was standing along with former National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri.

The man said that would prefer to be a worker and did not want any post at the party. However, he said that he would not like anything illegal done to Imran Khan.

While the person was hurling threats, Suri sat there unmoved smiling at his assertions as others cheered him. 

Meanwhile, PML-N's leader Tallal Chaudhry blamed Khan for the threats. "After losing by-elections in NA-108, where Imran Khan himself was a candidate, they are issuing threats now," he said.

Chaudhry urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and police to take action, saying that they will go to any extent to protect their leadership. 

More From Pakistan:

Iftikhar Durrani misstated facts while hiring US firm for lobbying: sources

Iftikhar Durrani misstated facts while hiring US firm for lobbying: sources
Govt extends Rangers deployment in Islamabad for three months

Govt extends Rangers deployment in Islamabad for three months
Imran Khan to be hung upside down if he launches long march: Rana Sanaullah

Imran Khan to be hung upside down if he launches long march: Rana Sanaullah
Power supply restored in Karachi: KE

Power supply restored in Karachi: KE
Rana Sanaullah will be arrested if he enters Punjab: Cheema

Rana Sanaullah will be arrested if he enters Punjab: Cheema
In second letter, interior ministry warns ECP of terrorist activities during by-polls

In second letter, interior ministry warns ECP of terrorist activities during by-polls
Electricity transmission system 'completely restored', ministry says, after major breakdown

Electricity transmission system 'completely restored', ministry says, after major breakdown
Sindh refuses to provide security for Karachi's local body polls

Sindh refuses to provide security for Karachi's local body polls
Man abuses Ishaq Dar at Washington Airport

Man abuses Ishaq Dar at Washington Airport
Whoever gives NRO to thieves is a 'traitor': Imran Khan

Whoever gives NRO to thieves is a 'traitor': Imran Khan
Malala condemns dastardly Swat terror attack on school van

Malala condemns dastardly Swat terror attack on school van
Govt files contempt plea in SC against Imran Khan over long march call

Govt files contempt plea in SC against Imran Khan over long march call