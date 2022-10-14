 
pakistan
Friday Oct 14 2022
By
Azam Malik

PPP decides to take action against founding member Aitzaz Ahsan

By
Azam Malik

Friday Oct 14, 2022

Former federal minsiter Aitzaz Ahsan. -Screengrab
  • PPP unhappy with Aitzaz Ahsan
  • Moves to suspend his basic membership and from the CEC.
  • Decision taken on Asif Zardari's instruction.

LAHORE: PPP has decided to suspend the basic membership of the party’s founding member and former federal minister Aitzaz Ahsan over his controversial statement, sources told Geo News Friday.

Aitzaz Ahsan — the PPP’s legal wizard and a member of the party's central executive committee (CEC) — has been in the headlines since he made some statements that angered the party leadership.

The sources said that PPP Punjab’s Executive Committee will meet today to discuss the issue and send its recommendations to the secretary general.

“A resolution will be adopted in today’s session against Aitzaz Ahsan’s remarks and a show-cause notice will be served on him,” the party insiders shared, adding the decision has been taken on PPP Co-chairman Asif Zardari’s instructions.

According to a report published in The News, the top leadership of the party has distanced itself from the statement, saying that it was his personal view and does not reflect the party policy.

“Senior leadership of the PPP have also conveyed their serious reservations to the top party leadership, vis a vis the statement of Ahsan,” it said.

Earlier on Wednesday, acting president of PPP Punjab, Rana Farooq Saeed, said Aitzaz had become a partner in Imran Khan’s conspiracy to derail democracy in the country and, therefore, his party membership should be cancelled.

He had said the PPP Punjab workers wanted to lay siege to the houses of Khan and Aitzaz in Zaman Park Lahore against their nexus, and the party leadership should take a decision on it.

“Aitzaz supported Imran Khan’s political engineering by remaining silent when he arrested President Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur through NAB and also made false cases against PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari,” he claimed.

