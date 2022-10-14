 
Friday Oct 14 2022
Two committees formed to probe matter of rotten bodies found on hospital's roof

Friday Oct 14, 2022

MULTAN: Multiple committees Friday have been formed to investigate the matter of bodies discovered on the Nishtar Medical University's rooftop.

A six-member committee has been formed by the Punjab government, while the University's vice-chancellor has also formed a three-member committee for an inquiry into the incident.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi took notice of the matter and has sought a report from the provincial secretary for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education department.

CM Punjab said that an inhumane act has been committed by throwing dead bodies on the rooftop. He has ordered strict disciplinary action to be taken against the staff members responsible for doing so.

South Punjab’s secretary of health has formed a six-member committee to probe into the incident, which will submit its report to the secretary in three days.

Meanwhile, the three-member committee formed by the university’s VC will also present its findings and relevant information to him via a report.

PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi also took to Twitter to inform about the launch of an inquiry into the incident.

The action was taken after videos and pictures of the incident surfaced on the internet.

