 
sports
Friday Oct 14 2022
By
SDSports desk

Fakhar Zaman included in Pakistan's 15-player squad for T20 World Cup

By
SDSports desk

Friday Oct 14, 2022

Pakistans (L-R) Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani, Babar Azam, Mohammad Wasim and Khushdil Shah pose with the trophy after winning the Twenty20 tri-series final cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on October 14, 2022. — AFP/File
Pakistan's (L-R) Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani, Babar Azam, Mohammad Wasim and Khushdil Shah pose with the trophy after winning the Twenty20 tri-series final cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on October 14, 2022. — AFP/File

LAHORE: Pakistan have made one change in their squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022 with Fakhar Zaman and Usman Qadir swapping places. 

Fakhar has been included in the 15-player squad and Usman has been moved to the travelling reserves.

Confirming the news, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated that the change was necessary as Qadir is yet to recover from a hairline fracture on his right thumb that he suffered during the September 25 T20I against England in Karachi. 

The leg-spinner will not be available for selection before October 22.

Fakhar will arrive in Brisbane from London along with Shaheen Shah Afridi on Saturday and will be available for selection in the two warm-up matches against England (October 17) and Afghanistan (October 19), during which the team management will assess the left-handed batter’s fitness.

Pakistan squad: 

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood.

Travelling reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.

Schedule of Pakistan’s matches at World Cup:

October 23 — vs India, Melbourne

October 27 — vs winner Group B, Perth

October 30 — vs runner-up Group A, Perth

November 3 — vs South Africa, Sydney

November 6 — vs Bangladesh, Adelaide

More From Sports:

India planning to travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023: report

India planning to travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023: report
Mohammad Rizwan overtakes Suryakumar Yadav as highest T20I scorer in 2022

Mohammad Rizwan overtakes Suryakumar Yadav as highest T20I scorer in 2022
Confidence booster for Pakistan ahead of T20 World Cup as Green Shirts win tri-series

Confidence booster for Pakistan ahead of T20 World Cup as Green Shirts win tri-series
In-form Babar, King Kohli: Five to watch at T20 World Cup

In-form Babar, King Kohli: Five to watch at T20 World Cup
Rizwan, Babar once again break Indian batters T20I partnership record

Rizwan, Babar once again break Indian batters T20I partnership record
Pakistani bowlers conceded more runs against Bangladeh than expected: Rizwan

Pakistani bowlers conceded more runs against Bangladeh than expected: Rizwan
WATCH: Babar Azam's witty response to Aftab Iqbal's criticism

WATCH: Babar Azam's witty response to Aftab Iqbal's criticism
Women's Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan go down fighting against Sri Lanka in semi final

Women's Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan go down fighting against Sri Lanka in semi final
Tri-series: Nawaz steadies ship as Pakistan squeeze past Bangladesh in T20 series

Tri-series: Nawaz steadies ship as Pakistan squeeze past Bangladesh in T20 series
Don’t listen to anyone, Afridi advises Rizwan

Don’t listen to anyone, Afridi advises Rizwan
Wasim Akram's suggestion for Pakistan ahead of T20 World Cup

Wasim Akram's suggestion for Pakistan ahead of T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup: Shaheen to not face 'problems' on return, says ex-cricketer

T20 World Cup: Shaheen to not face 'problems' on return, says ex-cricketer