Kim Kardashian’s family fed up of Kanye West online attacks: ‘No salvaging’

Kim Kardashian’s family has had enough of Kanye West's brutal online attacks as they have decided they won't be reconciling with him as per recent reports.



The rapper bashed Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian along with the Skims founder herself in his recent social media outbursts.

“Kim’s family feels like they have been down this road with Kanye before and every single time that they forgive him he goes and throws them all under the bus again. But this time is different,” the insider said on Hollywood Life.

However, the thing that actually triggered the whole Kardashian/Jenner clan was Ye’s collaboration with Candace Owens, for fashion show in which they donned “While Lives Matter” shirts.

The right-wing podcast host and political commentator called Kim a “prostitute” and said that Kris Jenner was “a pimp” in her controversial podcast.

“Kanye angered Kris and Kim with his public statement with Candace because Candace just trashed Kim and Kris a few weeks earlier, calling Kim a ‘prostitute’ and Kris a ‘pimp,’” the source added.

“By this point, there was no salvaging the relationship that he had with Kris. She is the grandmother to his children and the lack of respect was shocking to her, as well as incredibly hurtful.

“When Khloe tried to ration with Kanye, he then attacked her and put her on blast. It seemed that he wanted to start with her whole family because he then told the world that he had a crush on Kylie [Jenner]’s BFF Stassi.

“The only people that he didn’t go after in the family were Kendall [Jenner] and Kourtney [Kardashian] and that is most likely because they refuse to engage with him.

The insider went on to share that Kim has been “leaning” on her family for emotional support, but it’s hard for them “because they have their own individual pain that he caused them.”

“On one hand, they know he is the father to her kids and she has to co-parent with him. They are aware of his past struggles and are trying to be copasetic, but it is almost to the point where that is impossible.”