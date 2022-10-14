 
sports
Friday Oct 14 2022
By
AFP

Rafiq to 'leave Britain' after abuse following cricket racism scandal

By
AFP

Friday Oct 14, 2022

Cricketer Azeem Rafiq. — Twitter/File
Cricketer Azeem Rafiq. — Twitter/File

LONDON: Azeem Rafiq, whose allegations of racism plunged English cricket into crisis, is leaving Britain to protect his family from further abuse and intimidation, a report said on Friday.

The ex-Yorkshire spinner is due to move overseas in the near future with his wife, children and parents, the Cricketer magazine reported.

The Pakistan-born former player first raised allegations of racism and bullying in September 2020, related to his two spells at Yorkshire, which eventually led to a mass clear-out of senior boardroom figures and coaching staff.

Rafiq, 31, gave harrowing testimony to a committee of lawmakers about his treatment in November last year.

The club and a number of individuals were charged in June this year by the England and Wales Cricket Board following an investigation by the governing body into how the county dealt with the racism allegations.

Rafiq previously said his family had been subjected to "threats, attacks and intimidation" since he spoke out against his former club.

The report in the Cricketer refers to a spate of recent threats made online and in person to the former player.

It highlighted one case in which an individual was filmed on CCTV defecating in his parents' garden while in another instance, a masked intruder is alleged to have been seen near the property.

Rafiq posted a link to the Cricketer article on his Twitter feed, along with the brief message: "Sad reality of speaking out."

Earlier this week, Rafiq was among five current and former players reprimanded by the Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) for historical social media posts of a "racist" nature.

All of the individuals admitted culpability in relation to the charges brought by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

More From Sports:

Fakhar Zaman included in Pakistan's 15-player squad for T20 World Cup

Fakhar Zaman included in Pakistan's 15-player squad for T20 World Cup
India planning to travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023: report

India planning to travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023: report
Mohammad Rizwan overtakes Suryakumar Yadav as highest T20I scorer in 2022

Mohammad Rizwan overtakes Suryakumar Yadav as highest T20I scorer in 2022
Confidence booster for Pakistan ahead of T20 World Cup as Green Shirts win tri-series

Confidence booster for Pakistan ahead of T20 World Cup as Green Shirts win tri-series
In-form Babar, King Kohli: Five to watch at T20 World Cup

In-form Babar, King Kohli: Five to watch at T20 World Cup
Rizwan, Babar once again break Indian batters T20I partnership record

Rizwan, Babar once again break Indian batters T20I partnership record
Pakistani bowlers conceded more runs against Bangladeh than expected: Rizwan

Pakistani bowlers conceded more runs against Bangladeh than expected: Rizwan
WATCH: Babar Azam's witty response to Aftab Iqbal's criticism

WATCH: Babar Azam's witty response to Aftab Iqbal's criticism
Women's Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan go down fighting against Sri Lanka in semi final

Women's Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan go down fighting against Sri Lanka in semi final
Tri-series: Nawaz steadies ship as Pakistan squeeze past Bangladesh in T20 series

Tri-series: Nawaz steadies ship as Pakistan squeeze past Bangladesh in T20 series
Don’t listen to anyone, Afridi advises Rizwan

Don’t listen to anyone, Afridi advises Rizwan
Wasim Akram's suggestion for Pakistan ahead of T20 World Cup

Wasim Akram's suggestion for Pakistan ahead of T20 World Cup