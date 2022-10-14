Ayushmann Khurrana says he will fast for wife Tahir Kashyap next Karwa Chauth

Ayushmann Khurana took to Instagram to share a picture with his wife Tahir Kashyap on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. The actor wrote that he might fast for his wife on Karwa Chauth next year, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Ayushmann shared a picture on Instagram in which the couple posed in ethnic outfits. Ayushmann wore an off-white jacket with a white shirt and white pants while Tahira wore a red suit with a green dupatta and henna in her hands.

Ayushmann captioned the post, "Karvachauth pe mere is pose aur swag ki koshish pe jurmana lagna chahiye. Agle saal karvachauth sirf mujhe hee rakhna chahiye @tahirakashyap"

Ayushmann and Tahir have been married for 14 years now and the couple has two kids: son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana's latest film release was Doctor G which portrays Ayushmann as a gynaecologist. The film was released in theatres on October 14 and has had a decent start at the box office.