 
sports
Saturday Oct 15 2022
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Virat Kohli's young fan copies his batting style

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 15, 2022

Maqsooma (L) and Virat Kohli. — Twitter/AFP/File
Maqsooma (L) and Virat Kohli. — Twitter/AFP/File

Ever since his arrival in cricket, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's fanbase has continued to grow with fans often trying to imitate the batter's techniques and gameplay on various occasions.

One such Kohli fan was recently discovered, thanks to the internet. In a video floating on social media, a little girl from India's Ladakh region is seen copying her favourite cricketer's batting style.

The video is winning hearts online and leaving cricket buffs amused with her exceptional techniques.

The official Twitter account of the Directorate of School Education in Ladakh states that Maqsooma, a student of class six, shows her skills with the bat.

"My father at home and my teacher at school encourage me to play cricket. I'll put all my efforts to play like @imVkohli" the tweet read.

Posted a day ago, the video has garnered nearly 1,400 likes and 28,000 views with the numbers continuously increasing.

Kohli will be seen showing off his batting prowess during the T20 World Cup which is scheduled to begin on October 16 (tomorrow).

India will be playing its opening match against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 with fans prepared to cheer on their favourite teams.

More From Sports:

Pakistan’s top shooter Gulfam Joseph earns direct berth to Paris Olympics 2024

Pakistan’s top shooter Gulfam Joseph earns direct berth to Paris Olympics 2024
How Indian and Pakistan players defuse match hype

How Indian and Pakistan players defuse match hype
India has bench strength to cover injuries, says Rohit Sharma

India has bench strength to cover injuries, says Rohit Sharma
WATCH: Babar Azam celebrates birthday with World Cup teams' captains

WATCH: Babar Azam celebrates birthday with World Cup teams' captains

Sarfaraz Ahmed wishes team Pakistan good luck for T20 WC

Sarfaraz Ahmed wishes team Pakistan good luck for T20 WC
Indian pacer Shami replaces injured Bumrah in T20 World Cup

Indian pacer Shami replaces injured Bumrah in T20 World Cup
Rafiq to 'leave Britain' after abuse following cricket racism scandal

Rafiq to 'leave Britain' after abuse following cricket racism scandal
Fakhar Zaman included in Pakistan's 15-player squad for T20 World Cup

Fakhar Zaman included in Pakistan's 15-player squad for T20 World Cup
India planning to travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023: report

India planning to travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023: report
Mohammad Rizwan overtakes Suryakumar Yadav as highest T20I scorer in 2022

Mohammad Rizwan overtakes Suryakumar Yadav as highest T20I scorer in 2022
Confidence booster for Pakistan ahead of T20 World Cup as Green Shirts win tri-series

Confidence booster for Pakistan ahead of T20 World Cup as Green Shirts win tri-series
In-form Babar, King Kohli: Five to watch at T20 World Cup

In-form Babar, King Kohli: Five to watch at T20 World Cup