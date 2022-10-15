WATCH: Virat Kohli's young fan copies his batting style

Maqsooma (L) and Virat Kohli. — Twitter/AFP/File

Ever since his arrival in cricket, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's fanbase has continued to grow with fans often trying to imitate the batter's techniques and gameplay on various occasions.



One such Kohli fan was recently discovered, thanks to the internet. In a video floating on social media, a little girl from India's Ladakh region is seen copying her favourite cricketer's batting style.

The video is winning hearts online and leaving cricket buffs amused with her exceptional techniques.

The official Twitter account of the Directorate of School Education in Ladakh states that Maqsooma, a student of class six, shows her skills with the bat.

"My father at home and my teacher at school encourage me to play cricket. I'll put all my efforts to play like @imVkohli" the tweet read.

Posted a day ago, the video has garnered nearly 1,400 likes and 28,000 views with the numbers continuously increasing.

Kohli will be seen showing off his batting prowess during the T20 World Cup which is scheduled to begin on October 16 (tomorrow).

India will be playing its opening match against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 with fans prepared to cheer on their favourite teams.