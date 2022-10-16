 
sports
Sunday Oct 16 2022
Web Desk

T20 World Cup: Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Afridi join squad in Brisbane

Sunday Oct 16, 2022

Fakhar Zaman (L) and Shaheen Afridi. — Facebook
  • Pakistan cricket team reached Brisbane on Saturday.
  • Pakistan will play two warmup matches.
  • Team mentor Mathew Hayden also joined Pakistan’s squad.

Batter Fakhar Zaman and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi Saturday joined the national cricket squad in Brisbane as they recovered from injuries, Geo News reported.

Pakistan cricket team on Saturday reached Australia’s city, Brisbane, from Christchurch after winning the triangular series against New Zealand.

The national cricket team will take on England and Afghanistan in warmup matches on October 17 and 19 respectively. But Pakistan will play its first group-stage match against arch-rival India on October 23.

Batter Fakhar Zaman and pacer Shaheen Afridi, who were present in England for a rehabilitation programme after getting injured, have now joined the Pakistan cricket team after reaching Australia.

Shaheen Afridi will now be available for warm-up matches against England and Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, assistant bowling coach Umar Rasheed and mentor Mathew Hayden have also joined Pakistan’s squad.

