How by-elections across Pakistan fared today?

Police personnel stands in an alert position in front of a polling station during the NA-31 by-election in Peshawar, on October 16, 2022. — APP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Sunday revealed that the by-elections for National Assembly seats remained overall peaceful across 11 constituencies.

In a statement, a spokesperson of the ECP said the commission's control room received 15 complaints for violation of its code.

The spokesperson for the commission said that most of the complaints were about workers of political parties clashing and other minor issues.

"The received complaints were resolved immediately," ECP stated.

The constituencies where polling took place were NA-22 Mardan-III, NA-24 Charsadda-II, NA-31 Peshawar-V, NA-108 Faisalabad-VIII, NA-118 Nankana Sahib -II, NA 157 Multan-IV, NA-237 Malir-II, NA-239 Korangi, Karachi-I.

The by-poll on NA-45, a tribal area seat, were postponed over the law and order situation.

