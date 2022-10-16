 
sports
Sunday Oct 16 2022
By
SDSports desk

T20 World Cup: Shaheen Afridi available for England warm-up match, PCB confirms

By
SDSports desk

Sunday Oct 16, 2022

Pace ace Shaheen Shah Afridi bowls during a practice session in this undated photo. — PCB/File
Pace ace Shaheen Shah Afridi bowls during a practice session in this undated photo. — PCB/File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed Sunday that pace ace Shaheen Shah Afridi would be available for the T20 World Cup warm-up fixture against England.

Shaheen, 22, has been sidelined since sustaining a ligament injury to his right knee during a test match in Sri Lanka in July, missing the Asia Cup and home series against England.

But now he will finally play in the field, giving Pakistan a major boost as they head into the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Afridi, who has picked up 47 wickets in 40 T20s, is key to Pakistan's set-up, with his ability to bowl at high speeds and generate bounce likely to come in handy on Australian pitches.

Pakistan are placed in Group 2 of the World Cup alongside India, Bangladesh, South Africa and two qualifier teams.

They open the tournament with a sell-out game against India in Melbourne on October 23.

Defending champions Australia, England, New Zealand, Afghanistan, and two qualifier teams are placed in Group 1.

More From Sports:

Sri Lanka stunned by Namibia in T20 World Cup opener

Sri Lanka stunned by Namibia in T20 World Cup opener
WATCH: Here is the elite commentary line-up for T20 World Cup

WATCH: Here is the elite commentary line-up for T20 World Cup
Abdul Hafeez Kardar, Younis Khan inducted in PCB Hall of Fame

Abdul Hafeez Kardar, Younis Khan inducted in PCB Hall of Fame
ICC Men's T20 World Cup starts today

ICC Men's T20 World Cup starts today
Shadab asks fans to support Pakistan in T20 World Cup

Shadab asks fans to support Pakistan in T20 World Cup
T20 WC: Pakistan squad arrives in Brisbane

T20 WC: Pakistan squad arrives in Brisbane
T20 World Cup: Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Afridi join squad in Brisbane

T20 World Cup: Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Afridi join squad in Brisbane
T20 WC: Pakistan-India match likely to be washed out

T20 WC: Pakistan-India match likely to be washed out
Street Child Football World Cup: Pakistan lose to Egypt in finals

Street Child Football World Cup: Pakistan lose to Egypt in finals
Babar Azam responds to surprise birthday celebration

Babar Azam responds to surprise birthday celebration
'Tired' Australia favourites for T20 World Cup: England captain

'Tired' Australia favourites for T20 World Cup: England captain
WATCH: Virat Kohli's young fan copies his batting style

WATCH: Virat Kohli's young fan copies his batting style